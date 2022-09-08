Andhra Pradesh: 75 ponds set to get a facelift in Bapatla district

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under the Amrit Sarovar Misson, as many as 75 ponds in Bapatla district will get a facelift.

Aiming to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district in all States, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022.

At least 50,000 water bodies are expected to be rejuvenated across the country as part of the nationwide programme.

The District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials have begun work on 10 ponds and allocated Rs 12 lakh for each pond. The works will be carried out through the MGNREGS.Along with the excavation of ponds, renovation works will be taken up. The officials are making all necessary arrangements to finish the works and inaugurated these 10 water ponds on August 15, next year.

District Collector Vijayakrishnan instructed the officials to speed up the works and to identify the remaining water bodies that need to be renovated in the second phase, which will continue from October to December. On the other hand, as many as 15 ponds have been renovated as part of the project in Guntur district.

Guntur district Collector M Venu Gopal Reddy visited the redeveloped pond in Nimmagaddavaripalem in Prathipadu mandal recently and inspected the development works. Speaking on the occasion, he said necessary action will be taken to develop the remaining 60 ponds by the next year. He also instructed the officials to plant more saplings along the shorelines of the ponds.

