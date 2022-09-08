Government action on RTE satisfactory: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the State government for implementing its order to allocate 25 per cent seats in private education institutions for poor students. The court observed that there is sincerity and commitment from the government in implementing its orders after the State Education Department submitted a report stating that 2,603 children were admitted into class I in private unaided schools under the 25 per cent quota.

In its report, the Education Department said that it has received 5,195 applications for admission into class I in 9,514 private un-aided schools. Of them, 3,515 have selected the choice of their school through online web options. Government pleader for education department LVS Nagaraju, in the report submitted to the High Court, said after scrutinising the application in six stages, 3,288 found eligible for admission into class I. Of them, 2,603 got admitted into Class I in private unaided schools under the 25 per cent free admission quota.

The report said the list of selected students was sent to the respective schools through the education department officials and the second list would be released to fill the remaining seats. The education department submitted the report on Wednesday after the court sought a report on the implementation of its directives to ensure 25 per cent free seats for admission into class I in private schools as per the Right to Education Act from this academic year.

Petitioner Tandava Yogesh informed the bench that though more than 85,000 seats have to be filled under the 25 per cent quota, only 2,603 were filled and added that there was not much publicity about the provision. Government pleader Nagaraju informed the bench that adequate publicity was given through the media.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu opined that the steps taken by the government to implement its orders were satisfactory. The bench, which had earlier warned of initiating contempt proceedings, said such an action need not be taken in view of the steps taken by the government. The bench said that it would initiate contempt proceedings if it proved that the steps taken by the government were a mere eyewash and were confined only on paper. The bench asked the petitioner to file a counter on the report submitted by the State government and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

