Governor felicitates medal winners from Andhra Pradesh

Published: 08th September 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitates four sportspersons at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated sportspersons from AP who won medals in the Commonwealth Games-2022 and the Archery World Cup and World Games-2022, at a function held  here on Wednesday.

The Governor felicitated  PV Sindhu for winning Gold medal in the women’s Badminton singles event, Kidambi Srikanth, for winning Bronze medal in the Badminton Men’s Singles event and R Satwik Sairaj for winning Gold Medal in the Men’s Badminton Doubles event along with Chirag Shetty in the Commonwealth Games 2022, held in Birmingham, England with a memento and shawl.

The Governor also felicitated V Jyothi Surekha, for winning silver medal in the Archery World Cup 2022, Gold Medal in mixed team event in the Archery World Cup 2022, Bronze medal in Mixed Team event in the Archery World Games 2022.

