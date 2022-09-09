Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: In a first, Srivari Brahmotsavams find spot in national tourism calendar

The move is expected to give an impetus to spiritual tourism in Tirumala among foreigners and Indians, who plan to visit the famous spiritual spots in the sub-continent.

Published: 09th September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

TTD brahmaostavam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  In a first, the Union Tourism Minister has listed Srivari Brahmotsavams on the national tourism calendar. The nine-day annual fete,  celebrated in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has been listed as ‘Tirumala Brahmotsavalu’ under the ‘Events & Festival’ category on the Ministry of Tourism’s website.

The move is expected to give an impetus to spiritual tourism in Tirumala among foreigners and Indians, who plan to visit the famous spiritual spots in the sub-continent. Tourism Divisional Manager (Tirupati) Giridhar Reddy opined, “Although the Brahmotsavams are celebrated in a grand manner every year, not many people know much about the Vahana Sevas carried out during the festival. Now as the Union Tourism Ministry has recognised the event, a detailed description of the fete will be mentioned on the website, encouraging more people to visit the temple town.”

It may be noted that Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy had written a letter to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in November 2021, requesting him to include the schedules of Tirumala and Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams in the national tourism calendar.

Though Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri and Gandikota, and Visaka Utsav in Andhra Pradesh were earlier listed on the calendar, Tirumala Brahmotsavams - a festival widely celebrated by Hindus in Tirumala that witnesses nearly 3.7 crore devotees annually - has not received the due recognition from the Tourism Ministry due to unknown reasons. In this regard, the MP wrote a letter to Kishan Reddy and pushed the State Government to send a representation to achieve recognition for the Brahmotsavams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srivari Brahmotsavams Tirupati
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp