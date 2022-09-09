Andhra Pradesh: In a first, Srivari Brahmotsavams find spot in national tourism calendar

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a first, the Union Tourism Minister has listed Srivari Brahmotsavams on the national tourism calendar. The nine-day annual fete, celebrated in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has been listed as ‘Tirumala Brahmotsavalu’ under the ‘Events & Festival’ category on the Ministry of Tourism’s website.

The move is expected to give an impetus to spiritual tourism in Tirumala among foreigners and Indians, who plan to visit the famous spiritual spots in the sub-continent. Tourism Divisional Manager (Tirupati) Giridhar Reddy opined, “Although the Brahmotsavams are celebrated in a grand manner every year, not many people know much about the Vahana Sevas carried out during the festival. Now as the Union Tourism Ministry has recognised the event, a detailed description of the fete will be mentioned on the website, encouraging more people to visit the temple town.”

It may be noted that Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy had written a letter to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in November 2021, requesting him to include the schedules of Tirumala and Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams in the national tourism calendar.

Though Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri and Gandikota, and Visaka Utsav in Andhra Pradesh were earlier listed on the calendar, Tirumala Brahmotsavams - a festival widely celebrated by Hindus in Tirumala that witnesses nearly 3.7 crore devotees annually - has not received the due recognition from the Tourism Ministry due to unknown reasons. In this regard, the MP wrote a letter to Kishan Reddy and pushed the State Government to send a representation to achieve recognition for the Brahmotsavams.

TIRUPATI: In a first, the Union Tourism Minister has listed Srivari Brahmotsavams on the national tourism calendar. The nine-day annual fete, celebrated in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has been listed as ‘Tirumala Brahmotsavalu’ under the ‘Events & Festival’ category on the Ministry of Tourism’s website. The move is expected to give an impetus to spiritual tourism in Tirumala among foreigners and Indians, who plan to visit the famous spiritual spots in the sub-continent. Tourism Divisional Manager (Tirupati) Giridhar Reddy opined, “Although the Brahmotsavams are celebrated in a grand manner every year, not many people know much about the Vahana Sevas carried out during the festival. Now as the Union Tourism Ministry has recognised the event, a detailed description of the fete will be mentioned on the website, encouraging more people to visit the temple town.” It may be noted that Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy had written a letter to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in November 2021, requesting him to include the schedules of Tirumala and Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams in the national tourism calendar. Though Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri and Gandikota, and Visaka Utsav in Andhra Pradesh were earlier listed on the calendar, Tirumala Brahmotsavams - a festival widely celebrated by Hindus in Tirumala that witnesses nearly 3.7 crore devotees annually - has not received the due recognition from the Tourism Ministry due to unknown reasons. In this regard, the MP wrote a letter to Kishan Reddy and pushed the State Government to send a representation to achieve recognition for the Brahmotsavams.