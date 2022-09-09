Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP cops avert tragedy, recover explosives from Maoist dump

Electrical detonators, non electrical detonators, safety fuse and gun powder were also recovered.

Published: 09th September 2022 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a gap of a few years, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district special police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces of 198 and 234 battalions, in a joint combing operation, unearthed a huge Maoist dump in forest area near Jakkam village in Pedabayalu mandal. This has been the largest dump catch in the recent years and the dump reportedly belongs to a senior cadre of the banned Maoist Pedabayalu, Korukonda and Galikonda dalams.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district Superintendent of Police Sateesh Kumar told media persons at Paderu on Thursday that on credible information the forces conducted search operations and detected the dump. He said usually such dumps are found when there is movement of senior cadres.

``The dump might have been old one before the exchange of fire in June 2021. Articles such as  communication manpack transreceivers and a large quantity of cordtex (Detonating cord is a thin, flexible plastic tube usually filled with pentaerythritol) were found in the dump and the police are analysing its intensity of explosion by the material,’’ the SP said.

Electrical detonators, non electrical detonators, safety fuse and gun powder were also recovered. The police are investigating how and from where such a large quantity of explosive material was procured by the Maoists, he said.

Notefiles of Maoists and revolutionary literature were recovered from the spot. The details of Maoist plans about extortion, steps to eliminate police informers, blocking of road works and blasting of cell towers were also found in the notefiles.

Seized articles and explosive materials from the dump include 5 manpack sets, one scanner, 20 kg cordtex, 15 electric detonaors, 15 non-electric detonators, safety fuse bundle, 8 kg gunpowder, 1 kg of other explosive material shaped like balls and three electric chargers used in explosives.

