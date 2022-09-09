AP Ministers launch scathing attack on Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over his Cabinet colleagues for failing to counter the allegations of opposition TDP, the ministers launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

While Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy went to the extent of terming Naidu a pickpocket and his father a thief of groundnut bags and also warned Lokesh of dire consequences if he failed to control his mouth, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna threatened to cut the tongue of Lokesh if he failed to keep it in control.

Kakani took exception to the ‘fake fellows’ remark made by Lokesh during his visit to Nellore district. “Who is Lokesh? Where did he win? How can a person like Lokesh, who could not win even as a ward member, call the CM, minister and local MLAs as fake fellows. At least now, he should keep his body and mouth under control,’’ Kakani said.

Stating that the people of the State are well aware of the credibility and character of Naidu’s family, he suggested Lokesh to know the history of his father and grandfather. Objecting to the remarks levelled against Jagan by Lokesh, Nagarjuna said Lokesh, who could not win as a panchayat ward member, was day dreaming to become the CM.

Highly objecting to a tweet of Lokesh, who suggested that it is better to the Chief Minister to give up his post instead of changing the ministers, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah said it would have been better if Lokesh tweeted about how he got a Cabinet berth during the previous TDP regime.

