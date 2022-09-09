Display Yantra Seva details at Rythu Bharosa Kendras: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the entire data pertaining to the YSR Yantra Seva scheme should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the form of posters in a way that farmers could understand about the availability and utility of farm machinery easily.

At a review meeting on agriculture and allied fields on Thursday, the Chief Minister said all the implements to be made available to farmers and their utility under YSR Yantra Seva should be displayed in a comprehensive manner at all the RBKs. “The implements should be distributed by taking an RBK as a unit and the State is spending Rs 910 crore on it. Construction of collection centres and cold storage rooms within the vicinity of RBKs should be expedited,” he said.

The Self Help schemes should be continued for sustained economic development under YSR Cheyutha. With the distribution of cattle, milk production and economic activity will increase, which results in empowerment of women. Officials should ensure that the government’s tie-up with Amul and Allana benefits women dairy farmers in rural areas, he asserted.

Reviewing the Amul project, he said Amul has procured 419.51 lakh litres of milk and paid `179.65 crore to 2,34,548 women farmers so far. This has made other dairies too increase the milk procurement price, which translated into an additional income of `2,020.46 crore to farmers. In the coming two months, Amul will start operations in 1,359 more villages in the State. Amul has been procuring 1.03 lakh litres of milk a day and the Chittoor Dairy should be revived at the earliest, he said.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister to reduce the role of millers and promote transparency in paddy procurement, the Civil Supplies Department has framed guidelines to ensure that farmers get a better price for their produce. Volunteers will take part in paddy procurement and they will be given incentive. SOPs will be formulated soon to ensure that paddy is procured in a flawless manner.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that distribution of agriculture implements to 6,525 of the total 10,750 RBKs has been completed. In 391 of the 1,615 cluster level CHCs, harvesters and other implements worth Rs 690.87 crore have been provided. Of the total, Rs 240.67 crore is the subsidy component. For the remaining RBKs, action plan has been evolved for 2022-23 and about 7 lakh farmers will get farm implements and other tools.

About 80% of Yantra Seva beneficiaries are BC, SC, ST and minority farmers and in scheduled areas, ST farmers are being given priority, the officials explained. Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Ministers K Nageswara Rao, S Appalaraju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials attended the review meeting.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the entire data pertaining to the YSR Yantra Seva scheme should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the form of posters in a way that farmers could understand about the availability and utility of farm machinery easily. At a review meeting on agriculture and allied fields on Thursday, the Chief Minister said all the implements to be made available to farmers and their utility under YSR Yantra Seva should be displayed in a comprehensive manner at all the RBKs. “The implements should be distributed by taking an RBK as a unit and the State is spending Rs 910 crore on it. Construction of collection centres and cold storage rooms within the vicinity of RBKs should be expedited,” he said. The Self Help schemes should be continued for sustained economic development under YSR Cheyutha. With the distribution of cattle, milk production and economic activity will increase, which results in empowerment of women. Officials should ensure that the government’s tie-up with Amul and Allana benefits women dairy farmers in rural areas, he asserted. Reviewing the Amul project, he said Amul has procured 419.51 lakh litres of milk and paid `179.65 crore to 2,34,548 women farmers so far. This has made other dairies too increase the milk procurement price, which translated into an additional income of `2,020.46 crore to farmers. In the coming two months, Amul will start operations in 1,359 more villages in the State. Amul has been procuring 1.03 lakh litres of milk a day and the Chittoor Dairy should be revived at the earliest, he said. As per the directions of the Chief Minister to reduce the role of millers and promote transparency in paddy procurement, the Civil Supplies Department has framed guidelines to ensure that farmers get a better price for their produce. Volunteers will take part in paddy procurement and they will be given incentive. SOPs will be formulated soon to ensure that paddy is procured in a flawless manner. The officials informed the Chief Minister that distribution of agriculture implements to 6,525 of the total 10,750 RBKs has been completed. In 391 of the 1,615 cluster level CHCs, harvesters and other implements worth Rs 690.87 crore have been provided. Of the total, Rs 240.67 crore is the subsidy component. For the remaining RBKs, action plan has been evolved for 2022-23 and about 7 lakh farmers will get farm implements and other tools. About 80% of Yantra Seva beneficiaries are BC, SC, ST and minority farmers and in scheduled areas, ST farmers are being given priority, the officials explained. Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Ministers K Nageswara Rao, S Appalaraju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials attended the review meeting.