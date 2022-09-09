Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna and Penna rivers in spate, first flood warning likely at Prakasam Barrage

Following heavy rains in Karnataka, Krishna and Penna river basins have been receiving heavy inflows over the past few days.

A cop on guard near Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following heavy rains in Karnataka, Krishna and Penna river basins have been receiving heavy inflows over the past few days. An alert has been sounded in the region and first flood warning is likely to be issued at Prakasam barrage on Thursday night.     

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people staying near the river banks to be cautious and not cross streams or rivulets. One person has been missing in Anantapur, while another person was killed after a wall collapsed on him in Kurnool.

Raghu (45), a resident of Hindupur was reportedly washed away while he was crossing Pulakunta vaagu at Lepakshi mandal in Anantapur. His two-wheeler was recovered, but he is yet to be traced. With Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs on the River Krishna filled to the brim, water was released into Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage.

Officials have stepped up vigil due to Ganesh idol immersion in the region. Meanwhile, with heavy inflows to the River Penna, Kadapa district administration has sounded an alert in villages across the river in Jammalamadugu and Proddutur constituencies.The Upper Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur, too, has been receiving heavy inflows. People living in low-lying areas have been alerted and two NRDF teams were rushed to the district to meet any eventuality.

Road connectivity in Kadapa, Kurnool, A’pur hit; rains likely in parts of AP for next few days 

Road connectivity to villages in parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur was disrupted. An approach road was washed away at Proddutur-Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project Road in Proddutur mandal.
Revenue officials have alerted villagers residing in Chouduru, Shankarapuram, Kothapeta, Kalluru, Potladurthi and Hanumanaguthi areas in Proddutur.

With heavy rainfall in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts, Somasila project in Nellore district has received surplus water at the rate of around 11,000 cusecs. Somasila Project Superintendent Engineer B Venkataramana Reddy opened 11 crest gates after performing puja. He said they have started releasing surplus water at the rate of 2,500 cusecs into the River Penna and explained that they would increase the outflow by upto 30,000 cusecs based on the inflows.

Meanwhile, the River Vedavati,  which flows through Anantapur and Kurnool, has received copious inflows due to rains in Karnataka. More rains are expected in the next few days under the influence of the Low Pressure Area which is very likely to become more marked during next 48 hours.

Extremely heavy downpour is likely at isolated places over East Godavari and West Godavari districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh,  and  Krishna and Guntur districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Prakasam district of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

