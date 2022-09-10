Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Council to commence on Sept 15: Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The session of the AP Legislature will commence on September 15. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday issued separate notifications summoning the AP Legislative Assembly and the AP Legislative Council. While the Assembly session will commence at 9 am, the council meeting will begin at 10 am on September 15.

The ensuing session assumes significance as the State government is likely to introduce the three-capital bill. Ministers and YSRC leaders have started indicating that the government may table the three-capital bill and get the nod of both the Houses in the coming session itself.

Asserting that the people of North Coastal Andhra are aspiring for Visakhapatnam, one of the top 10 cities in the country, as the executive capital of the State, the ministers hailing from the region maintained that the government is set to introduce the three-capital bill and no political force can obstruct it. Another key bill for which the State Cabinet recently gave its nod to amend the APCRDA Act 2014 and the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (APMR & UDA) Act 2016 for the works undertaken by the government is also expected to be tabled in the House.

Though the exact number of days of the Assembly session will be decided after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, sources said it may last for a week with five working days. Besides discussing the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the YSRC regime, several bills have also been lined up for tabling in the House.

Several ordinances promulgated by the Governor will also be tabled in the form of bills during the Assembly session. An ordinance to amend the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 was promulgated to ensure the formation of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals in the State.

It will not have any effect on the tenure, jurisdiction and composition of existing PR institutions constituted prior to the formation of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals. Similarly, it was mentioned in the ordinance that the reorganisation of Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads and ZPs will be done after the expiry of the term of the existing elected bodies.

A bill to this effect is expected to be tabled in the House during the session.

