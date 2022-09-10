Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cracker explosion in Andhra police station creates tension

According to Circle Inspector D.Sudhakar, Saluru police had seized huge quantity of crackers six months ago and kept the seized property in their police station storeroom for safe custody.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seized crackers kept in safe custody in Saluru police station exploded causing damage to police station in Parbatipuram of Manyam district on Saturday morning. However, none was hurt in the incident. Locals’ ran away from the police station surroundings after hearing huge sounds from the building. Mild tension prevailed in Saluru town police station surroundings as it was in agency area.

According to Circle Inspector D.Sudhakar, Saluru police had seized huge quantity of crackers six months ago and kept the seized property in their police station storeroom for safe custody after producing in court. All of a sudden, huge sounds came from station on Saturday morning around 7:30 am. After few minutes, Saluru police reached the spot and found out the cause for blast. They found that crackers had exploded, causing mild damage for the storeroom slab.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar said, “A small part of seized property exploded around 7:30 am on Saturday, causing mild damage to RCC slab of the building. Short circuit could be the reason for blast. We have launched an investigation to find out the exact reasons behind the blast."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police station explosion Cracker Custody crackers
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp