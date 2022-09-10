Cracker explosion in Andhra police station creates tension

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seized crackers kept in safe custody in Saluru police station exploded causing damage to police station in Parbatipuram of Manyam district on Saturday morning. However, none was hurt in the incident. Locals’ ran away from the police station surroundings after hearing huge sounds from the building. Mild tension prevailed in Saluru town police station surroundings as it was in agency area.

According to Circle Inspector D.Sudhakar, Saluru police had seized huge quantity of crackers six months ago and kept the seized property in their police station storeroom for safe custody after producing in court. All of a sudden, huge sounds came from station on Saturday morning around 7:30 am. After few minutes, Saluru police reached the spot and found out the cause for blast. They found that crackers had exploded, causing mild damage for the storeroom slab.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar said, “A small part of seized property exploded around 7:30 am on Saturday, causing mild damage to RCC slab of the building. Short circuit could be the reason for blast. We have launched an investigation to find out the exact reasons behind the blast."



VISAKHAPATNAM: Seized crackers kept in safe custody in Saluru police station exploded causing damage to police station in Parbatipuram of Manyam district on Saturday morning. However, none was hurt in the incident. Locals’ ran away from the police station surroundings after hearing huge sounds from the building. Mild tension prevailed in Saluru town police station surroundings as it was in agency area. According to Circle Inspector D.Sudhakar, Saluru police had seized huge quantity of crackers six months ago and kept the seized property in their police station storeroom for safe custody after producing in court. All of a sudden, huge sounds came from station on Saturday morning around 7:30 am. After few minutes, Saluru police reached the spot and found out the cause for blast. They found that crackers had exploded, causing mild damage for the storeroom slab. Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar said, “A small part of seized property exploded around 7:30 am on Saturday, causing mild damage to RCC slab of the building. Short circuit could be the reason for blast. We have launched an investigation to find out the exact reasons behind the blast."