Make children mentally strong to prevent suicides: Dr Uma Jyothi

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Upset over being scolded by his teacher, a 14-year-old boy Raghuram (name changed), committed suicide. A 12-year-old boy tried to slit his wrist when his parents refused to give mobile phone and another 16-year-old girl tried to end her life after a small fight with her best friend. Several people, especially youth, choose the extreme step even for the seemingly smaller issues.

Explaining that tolerance sensitivity is decreasing among youth and children, Dr Uma Jyothi, Psychology department head at Guntur GGH, said that is the main reason for increasing suicide cases among youth.

The children and youth should be made aware of real-life situations through general conversations to make them mentally strong. Conducting awareness campaigns at schools and colleges on suicide prevention and sensitising students is of vital importance. The education department, doctors and NGOs should take necessary action to include such awareness sessions in students’ curricula to bring a real change, she added.

Despite increasing awareness, the number of suicide cases has been increasing. As per WHO, an estimated 7,03,000 people take their life around the world every year. Andhra Pradesh reported a 14.5 per cent rise in suicides in 2021 compared to 2020. As many as 7,043 people died of suicide in the State in 2020, and the number increased to 8,067 in 2021, of which 6,046 are men and 2,021 are women.

Illness, debts, poverty, love failure and failure in examinations are major reasons for suicide. Since 2003, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organisation has been observing World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 every year. On that day, various organisations and governments organise awareness programmes to educate people and give a clear message that suicide can be avoided.

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021 to 2023 is ‘Creating hope through action.’ The objective is to instil hope among people, reminding them that suicides won’t solve any problem.

“Suicide is not the last option available to the difficulties of life. The main aim of observing World Suicide Prevention Day is to inform and encourage people that there are alternatives to suicide, and this hope should be given by family members and friends,” opines Dr Uma Jyothi, Psychology department head at Guntur GGH.

Speaking to TNIE about the role of the family in preventing suicides, she said, if the family members are attentive, they can observe major behavioural changes in people prone to suicide. They suffer from depression, become moody, and lose appetite and interest in daily things, she added.

