Kanyakumari to Kashmir expedition marks Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ibrahim Sha said they wanted to undertake an expedition last year, however they could not take up the journey in view of the Covid pandemic.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Vizagites have successfully completed a 6,000 km-long expedition on two-wheelers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.Visakhapatnam CGST superintendent Mohammad Ibrahim Shah and Waltair division mail/express guard Gopal undertook the adventure to celebrate 76 years of the country’s independence.

Speaking to TNIE, Ibrahim Shah said this was their second expedition. Earlier, they went on a motorcycle expedition in 1997 from Delhi to Leh when India celebrated 50 years of independence.He said the journey tested their physical strength as well as mental grit to face dusty boulevards, curvy mountain roads, desert winds, landslides and cold breeze. He said they received a warm welcome all along the journey. He said despite diverse cultures and languages India is one and unity in diversity is the strength of the country.

The 50-year-old duo started their journey Kanyakumari—the southernmost tip of the country in Tamil Nadu and reached the summit, the second highest road of the world Khardung La,  Ladakh, travelling through 12 States and Union Territories over a period of 20 days. Ibrahim Sha said they wanted to undertake an expedition last year, however, they could not take up the journey in view of the Covid pandemic.

He said they started from Rameswaram on August 21 and from there they reached Kanyakumari. They covered Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Kashmir. From Leh, they went to Ladakh to reach Khardung La. During the return journey they reached Delhi from Khardung La. From Delhi they reached Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Ibrahim Sha said.

The duo travelled 10 to 12 hours each day covering an average of 250 km daily. He said they could not take up such a long expedition during the 50th Independence Day due to financial problems and they did not have ideal motorbikes for the expedition.

