Protect Gurukul students from diseases: Andhra Pradesh Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has directed officials to protect the SC Gurukul students from seasonal diseases. He also instructed the officials to fill up the vacant health supervisor and hostel caretaker posts in Gurukuls.

Holding a review meeting with the officials at the head office of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Department on Saturday, he urged them to keep required medicines available in the Gurukuls to provide primary treatment to students in case of ill-health. In case the medicines supplied to Gurukuls from the nearby PHC are not sufficient, the officials should purchase enough stock of medicines, for which funds would be allocated, he said. Underscoring the need for maintaining hygiene in Gurukuls, he said the caretakers should stay in the welfare hostels.

