Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD gears up for annual Brahmotsavams

On the same day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government.

Published: 11th September 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: All departments of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are gearing up to organise the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on a grand note, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Before taking calls from pilgrims during the Dial Your EO programme held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, he informed the devotees about the ongoing arrangements for the ensuing  Brahmotsavams.

He said the traditional Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held ahead of Brahmotsavams on September 20 from 6 to 11 am. Ankurarpanam will be held on September 26 between 7 and 8 pm. On the first day, Dhwajarohanam will be conducted and later at 9 pm and 11 pm the first Vahana Seva of Pedda Sesha Vahanam will be held on Four Mada streets. On the same day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government. After a gap of two years in view of Covid, all Vahana Sevas will be held in Mada Streets between 8 and 10 am and 7 and 9 pm.

Garuda Seva will be held on October 1. It will be held from 7 pm to 1 or 2 am. All Arjitha Sevas and privileged darshans have been cancelled, the EO said. With regard to accommodations, the TTD has decided to increase the online quota to 50%. In view of limited rooms at Tirumala, devotees are requested to take rooms at Tirupati for night stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Tirupati Srivari Brahmotsavams TTD
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp