TTD gears up for annual Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: All departments of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are gearing up to organise the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on a grand note, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Before taking calls from pilgrims during the Dial Your EO programme held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, he informed the devotees about the ongoing arrangements for the ensuing Brahmotsavams.

He said the traditional Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held ahead of Brahmotsavams on September 20 from 6 to 11 am. Ankurarpanam will be held on September 26 between 7 and 8 pm. On the first day, Dhwajarohanam will be conducted and later at 9 pm and 11 pm the first Vahana Seva of Pedda Sesha Vahanam will be held on Four Mada streets. On the same day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government. After a gap of two years in view of Covid, all Vahana Sevas will be held in Mada Streets between 8 and 10 am and 7 and 9 pm.

Garuda Seva will be held on October 1. It will be held from 7 pm to 1 or 2 am. All Arjitha Sevas and privileged darshans have been cancelled, the EO said. With regard to accommodations, the TTD has decided to increase the online quota to 50%. In view of limited rooms at Tirumala, devotees are requested to take rooms at Tirupati for night stay.

