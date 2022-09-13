7 loan app operators arrested for abetting suicide of Rajamahendravaram couple

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Seven people were arrested on Monday for abetting suicide of a couple in Rajamahendravaram, who ended their life over harassment by mobile loan application operators, police said.The accused reportedly worked for two apps -- Handy loan and Sped loan. They were transferring loan amounts and receiving the repaid/extorted money in their accounts, police explained.

Of the seven arrested, three are from Telangana and they have been identified as Lambadi Naresh (23) and Kolluri Srinivas Yadav (27) of Ranga Reddy district and Medisetti Pruthvi Raj (22) of Begumpet in Hyderabad. Nakka Sumanth (23) and Manda Veera Venkata Hari Babu (23) of Kakinada, Danaboina Bhaskar (23) of Anakapalle and Korupolu Rama Krishna (24)of Visakhapatnam were also held.

Kolli Durga Rao and Lakshmi, a couple from Shanti Nagar in the city under the II Town police limits, committed suicide on September 8 as they were being harassed to pay large sums of money in return for a small loan they took, police said.

The police officers added that the accused threatened the couple of uploading morphed pictures on social media platforms and sending them to their contacts, if their demand for more money was not met. A case under various sections of IPC and Information Technology Act was registered.

Accused transacted Rs 1 cr in last one month: Cops

“On verification of their (the accused) bank accounts, transactions of around Rs 1 crore over the past one month were identified. They were operating different accounts every month to avoid suspicion or surveillance by bank authorities,” police said.

Police asserted that those working with illegal loan apps and involved in threatening people would be liable to be prosecuted for extortion under IPC Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 386 ( extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), which carry a punishment up to 10 years.

On interrogation, police have gathered information about the developers of the app and have formed teams to nab them.

“We also learnt that the deceased had installed seven loan apps (Handy Loan, Lee Cash, Sped Loan, Kredit Bee, Credit Guru, Royal Cash Deck, Deck Loan, Saga Pocket Loan) which also had malware, received directly from the accused through unverified apk files,” police explained.The police officers further requested people to stay cautious of loan apps promising easy money.

