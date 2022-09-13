Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari flood rises; warning withdrawn in Krishna

The flooded Godavari river in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district,  Eluru district located upstream of Polavaram project and those in Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari districts between Polavaram project and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram and downstream of it, following increasing flood levels.

With heavy rains lashing parts of Chittisgharh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana, inflows into Godavari river and its tributaries have increased. There have been copious inflows from upstream of Polavaram project.

At 6 p.m .on Monday, the flood levels reported at Bhadrachalam was 45.10 feet and the flood discharge at the spillway of Polavaram project was 6.61 lakh cusecs. With the trend rising, the authorities in all the agency villages of Eluru and ASR districts have been altered.

On the other hand, the inflows into Prakasam barrage in Krishna river have decreased and the first flood warning has been withdrawn.  However, officials are closely monitoring the inflows, expecting them to increase again in case of heavy rains in Telangana.

IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the north coastal and one or two places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Coastal AP received widespread moderate rainfall on Monday.

