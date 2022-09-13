Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hold audit once a month in schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu: Jagan

Speaking on Vidya Kanuka,  Jagan said it should be ensured that children get the benefit by the time schools open in the new academic year.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy examines a schoolbag at a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to conduct audit in a continuous manner in the government schools that have been revamped under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Holding a review meeting with the education department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, he said the audit should be conducted once a month to review facilities.

If any facilities need repairs, it should be done immediately. The audit should cover the School Maintenance Fund. Toll-free number should be displayed to enable the parents complain about any issue pertaining to schools. The officials informed him that they set up boards with the toll-free number 14417 at all schools.

Speaking on Vidya Kanuka,  Jagan said it should be ensured that children get the benefit by the time schools open in the new academic year. Stitching charges of children’s uniform should be deposited in the bank accounts of their mothers. The officials said they had taken measures to provide all kinds of items under Vidya Kanuka by the time the schools open in June next year.

The parents’ committees should be activated and a series of meetings should be conducted for the development of schools. Maintenance of sanitation and supply of protected drinking water should be brought under the purview of village clinics, which should send reports periodically on action needs to be taken, Jagan asserted.  

The officials said they prepared the SOP specifying the role of village/ward secretariats to be part of school maintenance. Welfare and education assistant and women police should visit the school once a week, while ANMs should visit the school once a month.

Speaking on digitisation of classrooms, the Chief Minister said the first phase of the project should be completed by March. All schools should be provided internet facility. Besides schools, all village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village clinics should have internet, he stressed.

The officials informed Jagan that 5,18,740 tabs with pre-loaded Byju’s content, will be purchased, besides smart TVs and interactive TVs. A total of  72,481 TV sets will be set up in schools in a phased manner at an estimated cost of `512 crore. The first phase of installation of TVs will be completed by March, they explained.  

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, School Infrastructure Commissioner K Bhaskar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, School Education Advisor A Murali and other officials attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Nadu-Nedu scheme
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp