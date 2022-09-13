Hold audit once a month in schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to conduct audit in a continuous manner in the government schools that have been revamped under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Holding a review meeting with the education department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, he said the audit should be conducted once a month to review facilities.

If any facilities need repairs, it should be done immediately. The audit should cover the School Maintenance Fund. Toll-free number should be displayed to enable the parents complain about any issue pertaining to schools. The officials informed him that they set up boards with the toll-free number 14417 at all schools.

Speaking on Vidya Kanuka, Jagan said it should be ensured that children get the benefit by the time schools open in the new academic year. Stitching charges of children’s uniform should be deposited in the bank accounts of their mothers. The officials said they had taken measures to provide all kinds of items under Vidya Kanuka by the time the schools open in June next year.

The parents’ committees should be activated and a series of meetings should be conducted for the development of schools. Maintenance of sanitation and supply of protected drinking water should be brought under the purview of village clinics, which should send reports periodically on action needs to be taken, Jagan asserted.

The officials said they prepared the SOP specifying the role of village/ward secretariats to be part of school maintenance. Welfare and education assistant and women police should visit the school once a week, while ANMs should visit the school once a month.

Speaking on digitisation of classrooms, the Chief Minister said the first phase of the project should be completed by March. All schools should be provided internet facility. Besides schools, all village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village clinics should have internet, he stressed.

The officials informed Jagan that 5,18,740 tabs with pre-loaded Byju’s content, will be purchased, besides smart TVs and interactive TVs. A total of 72,481 TV sets will be set up in schools in a phased manner at an estimated cost of `512 crore. The first phase of installation of TVs will be completed by March, they explained.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, School Infrastructure Commissioner K Bhaskar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, School Education Advisor A Murali and other officials attended the meeting.

