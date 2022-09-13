Trellis method of tomato farming gaining popularity in Tirupati

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Several farmers in Tirupati district are showing interest in cultivating tomato using Trellis method. Farmers have cultivated the crop in Trellis method in 150 acres of Pellakuru mandal of Tirupati district and yielded good results. Trellis is the practice of constructing a raised structure using poles of wood or other material so that they can grow with good sunlight and aeration.

The cost of cultivation in Trellis farming is high when compared to normal farming methods. While the cost of cultivation in Trellis farming method is nearly `65,000 for one acre, the cost is `50,000 for normal practice.

However, farmers have been getting a yield of 35 tonnes in one acre of land with a profit of more than `3 lakh in Trellis farming whereas the normal practice is giving 30 tonnes with `2 lakh profit.Majority of the lands in Pellakuru mandal close to river banks of Swarnamukhi have soil sand which is suitable for Trellis farming.

At present, several farmers in Chavali, Chambadipalem, Talvaipadu, Kasuru, Rosanuru, Jeelapatur and also in other villages of Pellakuru mandal have been following Trellis farming. “We have been getting good profits with the new farming method. Initially, it was done in Karnataka and we followed the practice under the directions of local horticulture officials. Even though the cost of cultivation is more than that of normal farming methods, Trellis farming will give more profits,’’ said I Subrahmanyam, a farmer from Pellakuru mandal.

Farmers cultivating tomato with

Trellis method in Pellakuru mandal

I express

Farmers have arranged poles in their farmland and they are attached to iron strings. Strong poles have been erected at the end of fields and they will be attached to the inner poles in the field for strengthening the poles. Then, they planted saplings attached to poles in the field. The sapling will grow vertically and fruit will not touch the ground in Trellis farming.

“We have to plant nearly 6,000 of saplings in Trellis farming method while it will be 8,000 in the normal practice. We will get a better yield compared to normal practice. The loss of yield is very less in Trellis as no fruit will be damaged,” said M Srikanth, another farmer. Not only tomatoes, farmers can grow bitter gourds and a few other vegetables in Trellis farming practice.

TIRUPATI: Several farmers in Tirupati district are showing interest in cultivating tomato using Trellis method. Farmers have cultivated the crop in Trellis method in 150 acres of Pellakuru mandal of Tirupati district and yielded good results. Trellis is the practice of constructing a raised structure using poles of wood or other material so that they can grow with good sunlight and aeration. The cost of cultivation in Trellis farming is high when compared to normal farming methods. While the cost of cultivation in Trellis farming method is nearly `65,000 for one acre, the cost is `50,000 for normal practice. However, farmers have been getting a yield of 35 tonnes in one acre of land with a profit of more than `3 lakh in Trellis farming whereas the normal practice is giving 30 tonnes with `2 lakh profit.Majority of the lands in Pellakuru mandal close to river banks of Swarnamukhi have soil sand which is suitable for Trellis farming. At present, several farmers in Chavali, Chambadipalem, Talvaipadu, Kasuru, Rosanuru, Jeelapatur and also in other villages of Pellakuru mandal have been following Trellis farming. “We have been getting good profits with the new farming method. Initially, it was done in Karnataka and we followed the practice under the directions of local horticulture officials. Even though the cost of cultivation is more than that of normal farming methods, Trellis farming will give more profits,’’ said I Subrahmanyam, a farmer from Pellakuru mandal. Farmers cultivating tomato with Trellis method in Pellakuru mandal I expressFarmers have arranged poles in their farmland and they are attached to iron strings. Strong poles have been erected at the end of fields and they will be attached to the inner poles in the field for strengthening the poles. Then, they planted saplings attached to poles in the field. The sapling will grow vertically and fruit will not touch the ground in Trellis farming. “We have to plant nearly 6,000 of saplings in Trellis farming method while it will be 8,000 in the normal practice. We will get a better yield compared to normal practice. The loss of yield is very less in Trellis as no fruit will be damaged,” said M Srikanth, another farmer. Not only tomatoes, farmers can grow bitter gourds and a few other vegetables in Trellis farming practice.