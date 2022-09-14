Ambati inspects head regulator

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the problems at Pothureddypadu head regulator, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu visited the project on Tuesday. The minister stated that the repair works of the irrigation projects in the district will be completed soon. Recently, one of the crest gate’s rope chains was cut down at regulator, causing inundation in the nearby fields.

