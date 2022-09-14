Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t take action against PGTs, TGTs: Andhra HC to govt

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday directed the school education department officials not to take action against Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for their refusal to rotation system of duty on weekend holidays as incharge wardens in girls hostels affiliated to model schools in the State and whenever regular wardens take weekly off.

Hearing the petition filed by 79 PGTs and TGTs of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts challenging the directions of the school education director to work as incharge wardens, Justice K Manmadha Rao directed the school education department not to pressurise any PGT or TGT to work on Sundays as incharge hostel wardens.

He said services of only those who are willing to work on Sunday and avail C Off on the next day should be taken. At the same time, the judge pointed out that though the proceedings of the department are tough, as per the Rule 10 (A) of the AP State and Subordinate Rules 1996, employees should follow the directions of the owner.  

He directed the officials to take steps for appointment of adequate staff for hostels.Petitioners’ counsel P Rajesh Babu said the school education director’s directions to the PGTs and TGTs to work as hostel wardens from 9 am on every Sunday to 9 am the next day was illegal.Government pleader (school education) KV Raghuveer said weekend holiday was sanctioned to the hostel wardens as they work round the clock and PGT or TGT has to discharge the additional duty once in a month.

