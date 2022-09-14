Woman gives birth in train with doctor's help

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express train in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman and her husband boarded the train in Secunderabad and were returning to Visakhapatnam.

Dr Swathi Kesari, a house surgeon at Gitam Medical College, who was travelling on the same train from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, helped the woman deliver her baby. “It was 3:30 am and a man approached me to help his wife who was suffering from labour pain. He didn’t know I was a doctor. With the help of two other women in the compartment and police on duty, the woman safely delivered a baby at 5:35 am,” Swathi said.

“Previously, I assisted my professors and fellow doctors during deliveries, but this was the first time I did it alone without any equipment. I was tense throughout the process, but felt happy after the safe delivery,” she said.

The policemen arranged an ambulance at the Anakapalle railway station and shifted the woman and newborn girl to NTR Government Health Hospital. “The authorities on the train and the two fellow passengers helped me throughout the whole process and the result was fruitful,” she added.

GIRL TO GET FREE TRAIN TRAVEL FOR THE REST OF HER LIFE

The Anakapalle Station Master announced that the newborn girl would be given free train travel for the rest of her life. The authorities, faculty and the students of GITAM Medical College appreciated Dr Swathi for her heroic act.

