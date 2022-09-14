Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman gives birth in train with doctor's help

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express train in the early hours of Tuesday.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express train in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman and her husband boarded the train in Secunderabad and were returning to Visakhapatnam.

Dr Swathi Kesari, a house surgeon at Gitam Medical College, who was travelling on the same train from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, helped the woman deliver her baby. “It was 3:30 am and a man approached me to help his wife who was suffering from labour pain. He didn’t know I was a doctor. With the help of two other women in the compartment and police on duty, the woman safely delivered a baby at 5:35 am,” Swathi said.  

“Previously, I assisted my professors and fellow doctors during deliveries, but this was the first time I did it alone without any equipment. I was tense throughout the process, but felt happy after the safe delivery,” she said.

The policemen arranged an ambulance at the Anakapalle railway station and shifted the woman and newborn girl to NTR Government Health Hospital. “The authorities on the train and the two fellow passengers helped me throughout the whole process and the result was fruitful,” she added.

GIRL TO GET FREE TRAIN TRAVEL FOR THE REST OF HER LIFE  
The Anakapalle Station Master announced that the newborn girl would be given free train travel for the rest of her life. The authorities, faculty and the students of GITAM Medical College appreciated Dr Swathi for her heroic act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp