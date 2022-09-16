AP Assembly session begins with Question Hour amidst din

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ninth session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on a tumultuous note on Thursday with Opposition TDP members storming into the well, demanding a debate on ‘jobs and unemployment’ even before the national anthem was sung.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram commenced the House proceedings with Question Hour even as the TDP members continued sloganeering. After 40 minutes, the House was adjourned for five minutes. With no let up in the ruckus caused by the TDP members, the Speaker adjourned the House again for tea break.

Out of 10 questions listed for Day One of the session, only four could be answered before the end of Question Hour and the remaining questions deemed to have been answered. The Speaker rejected the request for a discussion on jobs.

With the Opposition members insisting for a discussion on ‘jobs and unemployment’ in the House, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu described the protests as preplanned to disrupt the proceedings and get suspended.

Among the four questions that were answered during the Question Hour, the first one was related to functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the second one on compensation to crop loss incurred by farmers during last Kharif.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said a sum of Rs 560.07 crore was paid as input subsidy to 6.26 lakh affected farmers. Insurance claims worth Rs 2,977.82 crore were paid to 15.6 lakh farmers. The third question was pertaining to study circles for SC students.

The fourth question was related to threat to Srisailam dam from a deep ditch formed on the river bed in plunge pool area. Ambati said proposals worth Rs 722.5 crore were submitted to address the plunge pool issues to the dam safety review panel.

