Groundwater falls by 1.72 metres in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The groundwater levels in the district have been depleting gradually. When compared to June, groundwater levels in the district further deepened by an average 1.72 metres and reached 16.62 MBGL (metres below Ground Level) in August.

The main reason is the less rainfall in the district. From June to September 5, eight out of total 38 mandals of the district have received low rainfall when compared to normal rainfall. Eleven mandals received just above average rainfall and 18 mandalas average rainfall. Last year also, the district reported shortage of rainfall.

Boyalapalle village in Yerragondapalem limits recorded the deepest fall of groundwater, 103.35 MBGL. Surprisingly, at Ganapavaram village in Tripurantakam mandal, groundwater is available in 0.80 MGBL.

From June 1 to September 5, the district has received 280 mm rainfall, just above the normal rainfall of 264 mm. According to the State Development Planning Society, Racharla mandal has received the highest rainfall of 77.7 mm and the Tallur mandal received lowest 46.8 mm during the period.

Similarly, Ardhaveedu, YerragondaPalem, Darsi, Kurichedu, Singarayakonda and Peddaraveedu mandals recorded shortage of rains. On the other hand, due to inflows into Jampaleru, Sagileru and Gundlakamma streams from the upper catchment areas of Nallamala Forest, groundwater levels in Ardhaveedu, Tripurantakam and Peddaaraveedu mandals improved significantly. “If the district received sufficient rainfall during the remaining monsoon season, groundwater may get recharged,” a Ground Water Department official said.

