Home States Andhra Pradesh

Groundwater falls by 1.72 metres in Prakasam

The main reason is the less rainfall in the district. 

Published: 16th September 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image used for representation only

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The groundwater levels in the district have been depleting gradually. When compared to June, groundwater levels in the district further deepened by an average 1.72 metres and reached 16.62 MBGL (metres below Ground Level) in August.

The main reason is the less rainfall in the district. From June to September 5, eight out of total 38 mandals of the district have received low rainfall when compared to normal rainfall. Eleven mandals received just above average rainfall and 18 mandalas average rainfall. Last year also, the district reported shortage of rainfall.

Boyalapalle village in Yerragondapalem limits recorded the deepest fall of groundwater, 103.35 MBGL. Surprisingly, at Ganapavaram village in Tripurantakam mandal, groundwater is available in 0.80 MGBL.

From June 1 to September 5, the district has received 280 mm rainfall, just above the normal rainfall of 264 mm. According to the State Development Planning Society, Racharla mandal has received the highest rainfall of 77.7 mm and the Tallur mandal received lowest 46.8 mm during the period.

Similarly, Ardhaveedu, YerragondaPalem, Darsi, Kurichedu, Singarayakonda and Peddaraveedu mandals recorded shortage of rains. On the other hand, due to inflows into Jampaleru, Sagileru and Gundlakamma streams from the upper catchment areas of Nallamala Forest, groundwater levels in Ardhaveedu, Tripurantakam and Peddaaraveedu mandals improved significantly.  “If the district received sufficient rainfall during the remaining monsoon season, groundwater may get recharged,”  a Ground Water Department official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam Groundwater water scarcity
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp