Jagan invited for Dasara festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Friday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to participate in Dasara festivities scheduled to begin from September 26.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Endowments officials, including Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal and Durga temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha. Priests and officials of Srisailam Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple also met the CM and invited him to participate in the Brahmotsavams.

The Minister, chief priests of Durga temple and vedic scholars presented theertha prasadams to the CM.

During the interaction with Jagan, Kottu Satyanarayana and Durga temple officials explained to him about the arrangements and other works being carried out in Vijayawada.Later, Kottu conducted a review meeting with various department officials on arrangements being made from canal road to temple ghat road.

Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector S Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal participated the review meeting.The Minister told the officials to conduct the festivities without any untoward incidents and asked them to coordinate among themselves to provide amenities and hassle-free darshan to the devotees.

He said the devotees with VIP letters will need to purchase Rs 500 tickets and they will be allowed through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam or a special queue line on the ghat road. He further reiterated that no VIP vehicles will be allowed on ghat road during the festivities. “Instead, we have arranged three pick up points at the State guest house, Collector office and Berm Park for VIPs,” he said.“Same is the case with Rs 300 and Rs 100 tickets. We have separated queue lines based on ticket prices,” he added.

The Minister further explained that there will be no Antaralaya darshan during the festivities and said special measures were taken to improve the quality of laddu prasadam. “In addition, we have increased the number of showers at Krishna ghat. Special arrangements were made for Bhavani devotees on TTD land at Kummaripalem. Volunteers will be given QR code-enabled passes to avoid duplication,” the Deputy CM said.

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Friday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to participate in Dasara festivities scheduled to begin from September 26. The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Endowments officials, including Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal and Durga temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha. Priests and officials of Srisailam Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple also met the CM and invited him to participate in the Brahmotsavams. The Minister, chief priests of Durga temple and vedic scholars presented theertha prasadams to the CM. During the interaction with Jagan, Kottu Satyanarayana and Durga temple officials explained to him about the arrangements and other works being carried out in Vijayawada.Later, Kottu conducted a review meeting with various department officials on arrangements being made from canal road to temple ghat road. Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector S Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal participated the review meeting.The Minister told the officials to conduct the festivities without any untoward incidents and asked them to coordinate among themselves to provide amenities and hassle-free darshan to the devotees. He said the devotees with VIP letters will need to purchase Rs 500 tickets and they will be allowed through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam or a special queue line on the ghat road. He further reiterated that no VIP vehicles will be allowed on ghat road during the festivities. “Instead, we have arranged three pick up points at the State guest house, Collector office and Berm Park for VIPs,” he said.“Same is the case with Rs 300 and Rs 100 tickets. We have separated queue lines based on ticket prices,” he added. The Minister further explained that there will be no Antaralaya darshan during the festivities and said special measures were taken to improve the quality of laddu prasadam. “In addition, we have increased the number of showers at Krishna ghat. Special arrangements were made for Bhavani devotees on TTD land at Kummaripalem. Volunteers will be given QR code-enabled passes to avoid duplication,” the Deputy CM said.