Home States Andhra Pradesh

After chilli, pest infestation threat looms large on cotton

According to officials, the reason for the virus infestation is over-usage of nitrogen pesticides, and the overgrowth of weeds.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

cotton field

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: At a time when farmers are reeling from the heavy losses they suffered due to thrips infestation, a new pest infestation threat is looming large over Palnadu district. Chilli was the major crop in the district for years. However, due to severe pest infestation during the last crop season, most of the farmers switched to cotton. Now, cotton is cultivated in 1.8 lakh hectares in the district. 

The crop is at the flowering and fruiting stage. However, the tobacco streak virus is infesting cotton plants in Nadendla, Edlapadu, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, and Pedakurappadu mandals in the district. Due to the virus infestation, the leaves of the plant are affected,  resulting in stunted growth and early fall of flowers. The farmers are staring at losses as they fear that this might affect the quality of the produce. 

Ramakrishna, a farmer in Edlapadu said, “Our crop is still not affected by the virus, but I’m worried that it might spread. After incurring losses due to thrips infestation to chilli crop, I switched to paddy, with a hope to clear off my debts.”The agriculture department officials started conducting awareness programmes to cotton farmers on the precautions to take to prevent crop damage. 

According to officials, the reason for the virus infestation is over-usage of nitrogen pesticides, and the overgrowth of weeds. So they are suggesting the farmers to use organic pesticides and to grow maize and corn around the cropland. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp