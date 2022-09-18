After chilli, pest infestation threat looms large on cotton

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: At a time when farmers are reeling from the heavy losses they suffered due to thrips infestation, a new pest infestation threat is looming large over Palnadu district. Chilli was the major crop in the district for years. However, due to severe pest infestation during the last crop season, most of the farmers switched to cotton. Now, cotton is cultivated in 1.8 lakh hectares in the district.

The crop is at the flowering and fruiting stage. However, the tobacco streak virus is infesting cotton plants in Nadendla, Edlapadu, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, and Pedakurappadu mandals in the district. Due to the virus infestation, the leaves of the plant are affected, resulting in stunted growth and early fall of flowers. The farmers are staring at losses as they fear that this might affect the quality of the produce.

Ramakrishna, a farmer in Edlapadu said, “Our crop is still not affected by the virus, but I’m worried that it might spread. After incurring losses due to thrips infestation to chilli crop, I switched to paddy, with a hope to clear off my debts.”The agriculture department officials started conducting awareness programmes to cotton farmers on the precautions to take to prevent crop damage.

According to officials, the reason for the virus infestation is over-usage of nitrogen pesticides, and the overgrowth of weeds. So they are suggesting the farmers to use organic pesticides and to grow maize and corn around the cropland.

GUNTUR: At a time when farmers are reeling from the heavy losses they suffered due to thrips infestation, a new pest infestation threat is looming large over Palnadu district. Chilli was the major crop in the district for years. However, due to severe pest infestation during the last crop season, most of the farmers switched to cotton. Now, cotton is cultivated in 1.8 lakh hectares in the district. The crop is at the flowering and fruiting stage. However, the tobacco streak virus is infesting cotton plants in Nadendla, Edlapadu, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, and Pedakurappadu mandals in the district. Due to the virus infestation, the leaves of the plant are affected, resulting in stunted growth and early fall of flowers. The farmers are staring at losses as they fear that this might affect the quality of the produce. Ramakrishna, a farmer in Edlapadu said, “Our crop is still not affected by the virus, but I’m worried that it might spread. After incurring losses due to thrips infestation to chilli crop, I switched to paddy, with a hope to clear off my debts.”The agriculture department officials started conducting awareness programmes to cotton farmers on the precautions to take to prevent crop damage. According to officials, the reason for the virus infestation is over-usage of nitrogen pesticides, and the overgrowth of weeds. So they are suggesting the farmers to use organic pesticides and to grow maize and corn around the cropland.