NIA raids multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh in case linked to PFI

Mild tension prevailed in the localities where the agency carried out searches with the locals trying to stop the NIA sleuths and raising slogans against the agency.

Published: 18th September 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches on the residences of suspected Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in at least four districts of the State. Mild tension prevailed in the localities where the agency carried out searches with the locals trying to stop the NIA sleuths and raising slogans against the agency. Local police ensured that the situation does not go out of hand.

According to sources, the NIA conducted the searches investigating into a case it registered in Telangana a few days back.

The searches were carried out in Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa and Guntur districts. 

It may be recalled that suspected PFI members have attacked a police station and ransacked private property in Atmakur town of Nandyal district recently. During investigation, police reportedly found that the PFI had given training to some locals in martial arts and used to give provocative speeches.

