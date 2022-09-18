Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, you can buy CRDA plots in instalments

Registration of plots through mobile phone OTP; buyers can get benefits ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore

Published: 18th September 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is offering plots in four townships to the people at reasonable prices. Now, people can buy these plots in easy instalments. 
APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav on Saturday said that to make it easier for the buyers to participate in the e-auction, the CRDA has introduced registration of plots through mobile phone OTP. 

The details of facilities and reduced prices for plots in 18 lots with 424 residential/commercial facilities in Vijayawada Payakapuram Township, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal Township, Amaravati Township under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation, Tenali Chenchupet Townships under commercial development in NTR and Guntur districts have been made available on government procurement portals. Buyers can get benefits ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore. A a 5 percent rebate will be given for those who pay 100 percent plot price at one time within the month of agreement. 

The CRDA has classified 60 per cent of the net price as sale price and 40 per cent as development price for making plots in townships available to common people. Registration charges are paid only on 60 percent of the selling price. Further details will be available on the purchase portal https://konugolu.ap.gov.in AP CRDA https://crda.ap.gov.in from September 19.Applications should be submitted through the website https://konugolu.ap.gov.in on or before October 10, 5 pm. Accordingly, e-Auction will be conducted on October 13 from 11 am to 5 pm. 

For other queries public contact: 0866 - 2527124, Vivek Yadav informed.

October 10 deadline to file applications 

