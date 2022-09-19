Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan misled House with false figures: TDP MLA Keshav

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lengthy speech in the Assembly on the State financial position is a futile exercise, said TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lengthy speech in the Assembly on the State's financial position is a futile exercise, said TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav. Speaking to media persons, Keshav asked what made the ruling dispensation forcibly send the TDP MLAs out of the House before the CM’s speech. Jagan came to power by simply misleading the people on various issues. “It is Jagan who is misleading the people and resorting to false propaganda. He will have the dubious distinction of a Chief Minister, who misled the House with false statistics,” he said and added that Jagan is of the view that others are unaware of the facts.

He also wondered why Jagan was not confident in the numbers he was reading out. “If the government is so confident of the State financial situation, why is not providing facts on public domain and why all that secrecy about information pertaining to irrigation projects?” the TDP MLA questioned. Keshav said if the financial position of the State was so rosy, why the salaries of government employees are not being paid on time and why there is an inordinate delay in payment of dues to the retired staff.

When the ministers and the government advisors admitted that the pension scheme as demanded by the employees could not be implemented as the State was facing a fiscal deficit, the Chief Minister told the Assembly that the financial position was very healthy. Hence, the government should publish a white paper on the State's financial position, he demanded. Speaking on the SLP filed by the YSRC government in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on three capitals, the TDP MLA expressed hope that the Chief Justice of India will see to it that justice is done to the farmers of Amaravati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Payyavula Keshav TDP
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp