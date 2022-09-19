CM Jagan misled House with false figures: TDP MLA Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lengthy speech in the Assembly on the State's financial position is a futile exercise, said TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav. Speaking to media persons, Keshav asked what made the ruling dispensation forcibly send the TDP MLAs out of the House before the CM’s speech. Jagan came to power by simply misleading the people on various issues. “It is Jagan who is misleading the people and resorting to false propaganda. He will have the dubious distinction of a Chief Minister, who misled the House with false statistics,” he said and added that Jagan is of the view that others are unaware of the facts.

He also wondered why Jagan was not confident in the numbers he was reading out. “If the government is so confident of the State financial situation, why is not providing facts on public domain and why all that secrecy about information pertaining to irrigation projects?” the TDP MLA questioned. Keshav said if the financial position of the State was so rosy, why the salaries of government employees are not being paid on time and why there is an inordinate delay in payment of dues to the retired staff.

When the ministers and the government advisors admitted that the pension scheme as demanded by the employees could not be implemented as the State was facing a fiscal deficit, the Chief Minister told the Assembly that the financial position was very healthy. Hence, the government should publish a white paper on the State's financial position, he demanded. Speaking on the SLP filed by the YSRC government in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on three capitals, the TDP MLA expressed hope that the Chief Justice of India will see to it that justice is done to the farmers of Amaravati.

