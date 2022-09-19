Home States Andhra Pradesh

Normal rainfall in Andhra Pradesh so far with 6.4 per cent positive deviation

In the first 18 days of September, State received excess rains as predicted

Published: 19th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has so far received normal rainfall this monsoon, though at one point it looked it would receive above-normal rainfall. In fact, the pre-monsoon forecast for the State was above the normal monsoon. As of September 18, the State which saw the later arrival of the southwest monsoon, has received normal rainfall. A 6.4 per cent deviation on the positive side was reported. Technically, when the difference between the normal rainfall and actual rainfall is more than 20 per cent, it is considered above normal. In the first 18 days of September, the met department predictions hit the bullseye. As predicted, the State has received excess rains.

As against the normal rainfall of 82.2 mm, the State has received 105.5 mm of rainfall. As per the data provided by Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), out of the 26 districts, 18 have reported normal rainfall, while six districts -- Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Bapatla, Annamaiah and Chittoor -- reported excess rainfall and two districts -- Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai -- reported large excess rainfall so far. The two Rayalaseema districts -- Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai -- which are described as drought-prone districts -- received 426.4 mm and 496.5 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 262 mm and 300 mm, respectively, in the current water year till date.

In the last 18 days, Anantapur received 96 mm as against normal rainfall of 53.2 mm while Sri Satya Sai received 62.6 mm against normal of 69.2 mm. With more rains forecast for the next couple of weeks, the State might increase the net rainfall received during the monsoon. Due to the good amount of rainfall received this monsoon and heavy rainfall during October-November last year and copious inflows from upstream, the reservoirs and projects across the State are brimming with water.

Current storage of all reservoirs put together in the state is 864.6 TMC as against the gross capacity at the Full Reservoir Level of 983.62 TMC. Last year at the same time, the storage levels were 840.71 TMC. The water stored in several medium and minor irrigation projects is more than previous year on the same day, compared to major projects like Srisialma, Nagarjuan Sagar, Somasila.

TAGS
Monsoon Rainfall
