Pawan Kalyan a weekend politician: Former Andhra minister Perni Venkataramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Sunday slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for finding fault with his brother and Praja Rajyam Party founder K Chiranjeevi for merging his party with the Congress.“Chiranjeevi stuck to his ideology in politics unlike Pawan Kalyan,” Nani observed.  

Taking exception to the comments of Pawan Kalyan in recent times against Chiranjeevi’s decision to wind up Praja Rajyam Party, Nani alleged that the Jana Sena chief ‘backstabbed’ Chiranjeevi politically like TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who betrayed his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

“Is it not a fact that Pawan Kalyan did not even tender his resignation to the Praja Rajyam Party before moving away. Where was he as Yuva Rajyam chief while Chiranjeevi was participating in political meetings and public programmes? Pawan Kalyan has forgotten the fact that his very existence as a film actor is due to Chiranjeevi,” he pointed out.

The Machilipatnam YSRC MLA said Chiranjeevi did not commit as many mistakes as Pawan Kalyan in politics. He exited politics when he found it was not his cup of tea, but Pawan Kalyan extended support to TDP chief Naidu in 2014 soon after floating his own outfit  Jana Sena.  

“Did he ever question Naidu during 2014-19? Did he ever ask Naidu as to why he left Hyderabad in a hurry when the city was to be the common capital of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for 10 long years,” Nani said.

In a strong rebuttal to the comments of Pawan Kalyan against YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former minister described Jana Sena chief as a weekend politician accustomed to reading scripts prepared by Naidu.The YSRC leader said the Jana Sena chief postponed his yatra scheduled from October, perhaps due to not getting permission from Naidu.  

“Lokesh too had to postpone his yatra as Naidu did not give green signal to his son. Now, Pawan Kalyan did the same,” he said, while pitying for supporters of Jana Sena chief, whom he described as an unreliable leader.

“The Jana Sena chief  has become a political parrot and start predicting which party will get how many seats in the next Assembly elections. But why do not he predict his own Jana Sena Party’s fortunes. Let him come out on how many seats will his party contest or will he wait for Naidu to decide?” he asked,
The former minister said Sugali Preethi died when TDP was in power.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already handed over the case to CBI. Pawan Kalyan, who is an alliance partner of BJP, has never taken time to ask CBI about the facts, he ridiculed.

