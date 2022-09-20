Andhra Pradesh govt signs pact with NALSAR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh State government has signed an MoU with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad to get legal support for the prestigious YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme. After more than 100 years, the government has taken up a massive resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands in the State.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed by September 2023 with an outlay of `1,000 crore. Every parcel of land in the State will be surveyed and numbered with geo-coordinates under the scheme. The project requires legal support in drafting, reviewing and preparing legal documents, imparting training to staff, undertaking legal research, resolving land disputes and spreading legal awareness among farmers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is keen on completing the project at the earliest, has roped in NALSAR to get required legal support. An official release said the Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR), NALSAR has undertaken several legal literacy initiatives. NALSAR will provide technical support in reviewing, drafting and preparing legal documents pertaining to implementation of ‘Bhu Hakku’.

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh State government has signed an MoU with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad to get legal support for the prestigious YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme. After more than 100 years, the government has taken up a massive resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands in the State. The ambitious project is expected to be completed by September 2023 with an outlay of `1,000 crore. Every parcel of land in the State will be surveyed and numbered with geo-coordinates under the scheme. The project requires legal support in drafting, reviewing and preparing legal documents, imparting training to staff, undertaking legal research, resolving land disputes and spreading legal awareness among farmers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is keen on completing the project at the earliest, has roped in NALSAR to get required legal support. An official release said the Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR), NALSAR has undertaken several legal literacy initiatives. NALSAR will provide technical support in reviewing, drafting and preparing legal documents pertaining to implementation of ‘Bhu Hakku’.