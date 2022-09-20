Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education dept officials identify 30K out-of-school children in Palnadu district

Palnadu district administration has identified as many as 30,000 school dropouts and out-of-school children.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Educations, Education Policy, Research

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Palnadu district administration has identified as many as 30,000 school dropouts and out-of-school children. The officials concerned are gearing up to take necessary action to send them back to schools. A survey ‘Badi-Bata’ is being conducted to identify the out-of-school and  school dropouts in the district. The education department officials  have already conducted a training session for cluster resource persons and part-time instructors to conduct the door-to-door survey.

In 2021, as many as 11,968 out-of-school children aged below 18 years were identified in the erstwhile Guntur district. Of them, 5,223 were below 14. Along with the survey, they also conducted awareness campaigns to educate their parents on the importance of education and encouraged them to send their children to school. As a result, 8,631 students were readmitted to the schools.   

It was also found that many children are dropping out of school to help their parents in agricultural activities.Speaking to TNIE, District Collector M Sivashankar said that the district has 30,000 dropouts. He instructed the officials to take necessary action to admit them in schools in the next three months. He also spoke to a few parents of dropouts and explained to them the importance of education.
The Collector urged them to send their children to schools and provide them with education to lead a better life.

The officials also instructed the resource persons to stress on prevention of child marriages through the programme. Mahila police along with Anganwadi members will collect the details of the girls in villages and form a group.

AWARENESS DRIVE
Awareness programmes on women and child rights and women’s safety will be conducted every week. Along with this, the officials are also planning to provide skill training to girls, the Collector said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badi-Bata out-of-school children education dropouts
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp