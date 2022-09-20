Guntur parks set to get a facelift with Rs 6.32 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ VIJAYAWADA : Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to renovate and develop parks and green cover with the AP Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) funds to the tune of Rs 6.32 crore. Currently, the city has 32 parks. However, due to negligence of the civic body officials over a decade, many of them are in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, the GMC council, which was formed after a gap of 11 years, realised the need to provide enough lung space to citizens. The civic body has planned to develop parks and improve green cover in the city. Last year, the GMC had developed six parks. Works at the biggest park in the city, Gandhi Park, are undergoing at a brisk pace and plantation programmes were taken up to make Guntur a green city.

As part of the initiative, the APGBC has allotted Rs 6.32 crore for construction of central medians on roads to the length of 57 kms, greenery improvement on roadside and 15 islands, wall art on main entry points and government buildings.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that the tender process for these works have begun and construction works will start soon. “Necessary action will be taken to complete the work by December this year. Along with this, equipment for children and open gyms have been set up at various parks, including Koritepadu, SVN Colony, RTC Colony, Lal Janbhasha park, and Syamala Nagar and expression of interest were called for the development of Manasarovar park,” she added.

With increasing greenery and road construction works, vehicle pollution will be reduced and sufficient lung space will be provided, she added.

Speed up Rajiv Gandhi Park renovation works

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to expedite renovation works at Rajiv Gandhi Park and open it for the public at the earliest.

The civic body chief visited the park on Monday and reviewed work progress.The renovated park will have a toy train, panchtatva park, bonsai garden, pathway, walking track, water fountain and skating track, he said.“Besides that, plantations should be developed around Rajiv Gandhi Park sign board opposite to the entrance gate and basic facilities like drinking water and toilets should be established for the visitors of the park,” he added. VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) KV Satyavati and other officials were also present.

