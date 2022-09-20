Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in AP's coastal areas

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts.

Published: 20th September 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area has formed in the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning under the impact of a cyclonic circulation in the same region extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move north westwards towards Odisha coast and become more marked by Tuesday.

The IMD forecast heavy rain and  thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in north coastal districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal districts. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places.No adverse weather warning was issued to the Rayalaseema region.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over East Godavari district and heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over West Godavari district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains occurred at  several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema region in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday.  

The highest Rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Vararamachandrapauram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 11 cm in Kunavaram of the same district and Eluru town of Eluru district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal low pressure Rayalaseema Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp