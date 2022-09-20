Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in AP's coastal areas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area has formed in the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning under the impact of a cyclonic circulation in the same region extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move north westwards towards Odisha coast and become more marked by Tuesday.

The IMD forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in north coastal districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal districts. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places.No adverse weather warning was issued to the Rayalaseema region.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over East Godavari district and heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over West Godavari district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema region in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday.

The highest Rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Vararamachandrapauram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 11 cm in Kunavaram of the same district and Eluru town of Eluru district.

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area has formed in the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning under the impact of a cyclonic circulation in the same region extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move north westwards towards Odisha coast and become more marked by Tuesday. The IMD forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in north coastal districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal districts. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places.No adverse weather warning was issued to the Rayalaseema region. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. Very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over East Godavari district and heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over West Godavari district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema region in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. The highest Rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Vararamachandrapauram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 11 cm in Kunavaram of the same district and Eluru town of Eluru district.