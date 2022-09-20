Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala may get e-buses during  Brahmotsavams

APSRTC conducts trial run of electric bus on Tirumala ghat road

Published: 20th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: At least 10-20 new electric buses are likely to chug off on Tirumala ghat roads during the annual Brahmotsavams, which are scheduled to be held from September 27. On Monday, the Alipiri RTC depot authorities successfully conducted the trial run of an electric bus both on the ghat roads.

In a bid to curb carbon emissions in the pristine Tirumala hills, the State government decided to replace all diesel buses with e-buses in a phased manner. In the first phase, the APSRTC will run 50 e-buses on Tirupati-Tirumala routes. All the 50 buses are expected to become operational on the ghat roads by December.

The government sanctioned 100 e-buses to the Tirupati region. Of which, 50 buses will be operated between Tirupati and Tirumala, 12 between Tirupati and Renigunta railway station and airport, 10 buses each between Tirupati-Nellore & Kadapa and another 8 between Tirupati and Madanapalli.

The APSRTC authorities hope that Olectra Greentech LTD, the contracting agency entrusted to supply the e-buses, will deliver at least 10-buses before the Brahmotsavams. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to inaugurate the e-buses.  Alipiri depot manager Hari Babu said: “The RTC is contemplating officially launching the e-bus operations during the  Brahmotsavams depending on the number of buses it gets and availability of qualified drivers.”

“One electric bus has reached Alipiri depot and the registration of the new bus was completed on Sunday. Initially, interested drivers will be trained in the new e-bus” the official explained. The new e-buses would run 240 km on a single charge. RTC authorities have developed charging infrastructure at the Alipiri depot wherein a bus can be fully charged in two hours. Also, the RTC, which is collecting `90 as fare for one way between Tirupati-Tirumala, is yet to finalise the passenger fare for the AC e-buses.

