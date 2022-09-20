We have no links with Delhi liquor scandal, asserts Andhra Pradesh MP Magunta

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has denied reports of his involvement in Delhi liquor scam and said there is no truth in the charges against him. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he made it clear that they did not have any links with the liquor scam and all the allegations against him were baseless.

“We have been in the liquor business for the past seven decades. We have been running liquor business in eight States where we don’t have any allegations or issues so far. Now, some of our relatives entered into liquor business in North India, and our detractors are linking our name with the recent Delhi liquor scam, which is totally false. Nothing has been found in ED raids,” he asserted.

The MP said the ED officials mentioned the same in the inquest and added that as a responsible Indian citizen and rules abiding person, all his businesses are completely legal and they do not have any links with the alleged liquor scam.

He said the recent ED raids were conducted not only on them, but also on 32 other businessmen. “I don’t think the raids are due to political reasons. I felt that it is my duty to clarify the doubts of people my Ongole constituency regarding the recent allegations and the ED raids,” the MP said.

“We have a goodwill among the public for our sincerity and commitment to public service and our Magunta family is always travels in a right path upholding values. We have been in the public service for the past several decades. I am confident that people will support and bless us with their abundant love and affection in the next elections too. In the 2024 elections, My son Raghava Reddy is going to contest from Ongole. I am confident of his win,” the YSRC MP averred.

