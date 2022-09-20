Home States Andhra Pradesh

We have no links with Delhi liquor scandal, asserts Andhra Pradesh MP Magunta

The MP said the ED officials mentioned the same in the inquest and added that as a responsible Indian citizen and rules abiding person.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. (Photo | Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Twitter)

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. (Photo | Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Twitter)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has denied reports of his involvement in Delhi liquor scam and said there is no truth in the charges against him. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he made it clear that they did not have any links with the liquor scam and all the allegations against him were baseless.

“We have been in the liquor business for the past seven decades. We have been running liquor business in eight States where we don’t have any allegations or issues so far. Now, some of our relatives entered into liquor business in North India, and our detractors are linking our name with the recent Delhi liquor scam, which is totally false. Nothing has been found in ED raids,” he asserted.

The MP said the ED officials mentioned the same in the inquest and added that as a responsible Indian citizen and rules abiding person, all his businesses are completely legal and they do not have any links with the alleged liquor scam.

He said the recent ED raids were conducted not only on them, but also on 32 other businessmen. “I don’t think the raids are due to political reasons. I felt that it is my duty to clarify the doubts of people my Ongole constituency regarding the recent allegations  and the ED raids,” the MP said.

“We have a goodwill among the public for our sincerity and commitment to public service and our Magunta family is always travels in a right path upholding values. We have been in the public service for the past several decades. I am confident that people will support and bless us with their abundant love and affection in the next elections too. In the 2024 elections, My son Raghava Reddy is going to contest from Ongole. I am confident of his win,” the YSRC MP averred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Delhi liquor scam YSRC
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp