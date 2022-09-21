Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on port project contract

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement after the arguments on the supplementary petition filed by Navayuga Port Limited seeking court directions to prevent the government from handing over construction of Machilipatnam port to others.

Following a single judge verdict in favour of the State government cancelling the agrement between the government and Navayuga Port Limited with regard to Machilipatnam port construction, the petitioner went for an appeal against the verdict.

Presenting his argument before the division bench comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice AV Ravindra Babu, Advocate General S Sriram said Navayuga Port Limited, which never intended to execute the agreement with the government regarding Machilipantam port, violated several stipulations.

He said Navayuga did not take any initiative with regard to State Support Agreement meant for incentives. He further said there was no stipulation of handing over lands at a single stretch.Countering his argument, petitioner’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said it was the State government which violated the agreement and failed to hand over the lands.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement after the arguments on the supplementary petition filed by Navayuga Port Limited seeking court directions to prevent the government from handing over construction of Machilipatnam port to others. Following a single judge verdict in favour of the State government cancelling the agrement between the government and Navayuga Port Limited with regard to Machilipatnam port construction, the petitioner went for an appeal against the verdict. Presenting his argument before the division bench comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice AV Ravindra Babu, Advocate General S Sriram said Navayuga Port Limited, which never intended to execute the agreement with the government regarding Machilipantam port, violated several stipulations. He said Navayuga did not take any initiative with regard to State Support Agreement meant for incentives. He further said there was no stipulation of handing over lands at a single stretch.Countering his argument, petitioner’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said it was the State government which violated the agreement and failed to hand over the lands.