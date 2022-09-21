Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court allows former minister Narayana to visit US for surgery

The AP High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, to allow former minister P Narayana to go to the US for a surgery.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, to allow former minister P Narayana to go to the US for a surgery. At the same time, Narayana has been asked to return from the US before December 20.

In view of the look out circular (LOC) issued on his name, Narayana approached the High Court stating the with LOC against him, travelling to the US was not possible. He urged the court to issue relevant orders so that he can go abroad.

Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the Immigration Commissioner to permit Narayana to visit the US. Further hearing, in the case was adjourned to September 27, with the advocate of the Bureau of Immigration seeking more time for submission of details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court P Narayana surgery
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp