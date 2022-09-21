AP High Court allows former minister Narayana to visit US for surgery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, to allow former minister P Narayana to go to the US for a surgery. At the same time, Narayana has been asked to return from the US before December 20.

In view of the look out circular (LOC) issued on his name, Narayana approached the High Court stating the with LOC against him, travelling to the US was not possible. He urged the court to issue relevant orders so that he can go abroad.

Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the Immigration Commissioner to permit Narayana to visit the US. Further hearing, in the case was adjourned to September 27, with the advocate of the Bureau of Immigration seeking more time for submission of details.

