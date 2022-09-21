Home States Andhra Pradesh

First goods rake with 1,383 MT rice flagged off from AP's Nidiguntapalem

The weighbridge commissioning works at Venkatachalam Junction is also nearing its completion.

VIJAYAWADA:  South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division flagged off the first goods rakes, carrying 1,383 tonnes of rice bags, from the newly-commissioned Nidiguntapalem goods shed.The first rakes were dispatched from Nidiguntapalem on Venkatachalam Junction- Krishnapatnam Port section to Kakinada New Goods Complex. Around 1,383 tonnes of rice bags were loaded in 21 BCN wagons. The division earned Rs 11.06 lakh with the initiative.

According to SCR officials, Nidiguntapalem station lies on KRCL (Krishnapatnam Rail Company Limited)- SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) line i.e. from Krishnapatnam to Obulavaripalli (114 Km). During the course of KRCL railway line works, Niduguntapalem and Venkatachalam Junction used to handle cargo traffic before the commissioning of the Krishnapatnam Port (AKPK) siding. After the commissioning of AKPK siding, goods traffic was closed at Nidiguntapalem station for over 10 years.

Now, with the support of the KRCL officials and in view to explore traffic potential of Nidiguntapalem, efforts were made to reopen the goods shed by providing proper facilities for loading. In March, the goods shed was declared open for bagged commodities.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) team was successful in capturing goods traffic from the new location. And the BDU teams are making efforts to capture new bulk fly-ash traffic from Nidiguntapalem to Madukkarai and commence the loading shortly. The weighbridge commissioning works at Venkatachalam Junction is also nearing its completion. On completion, the weighments of consignments loaded in open wagons can also be done without any hassles.

