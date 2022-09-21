Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor empowered to release life convicts:AP govt to HC

Maheswar Reddy also added that life convicts are released not just on their good conduct but also following the eligibility criteria as prescribed by government.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the Governor has the powers to release the life convicts as per the Constitution. Government Pleader for Home Department V Maheswar Reddy informed the court that it was a policy decision of the State government to release life convicts with good conduct.

He also said the Governor can use his discretionary powers and release life convicts with good conduct even if the convict does not undergo 14 years of sentence. He also added that life convicts are released not just on their good conduct but also following the eligibility criteria as prescribed by government.  He said 175 life convicts were released following these norms only on the Independence Day.

Justice C Manavendranath Roy said the court is not of the view that the Governor does not have power to release life convicts but wants to know whether the government has unlimited powers with regard to release of prisoners. The court also wanted to know if powers are vested with the government to release a life convict only after serving six months sentence. The matter was posted for further hearing to September 26.

The court made these observations while hearing a petition filed by a woman from Mettu village in Chittamur mandal of Nellore. M Navaneetamma questioned the government’s decision to release eight persons who were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband. The eight were released on August 15 much before their jail sentence of 14 years.

