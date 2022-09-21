House panel on spyware found nothing : TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that there was no mention of any evidence on use of Pegasus spyware and phone tapping by the TDP government in the interim report submitted by the House Committee on ‘Unlawful interception of communications, data theft and illegal transmission causing infringement of citizens’ rights’ during 2016-19, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav said the committee could not produce any evidence because there is no truth in charges.

Keshav said the ruling YSRC made a hue and cry on the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware and theft of data by the TDP government and constituted the House Committee. It found nothing except mentioning that large volume of data was transmitted from 18 servers in the interim report tabled in the Assembly, he told reporters on Tuesday.

He said House Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appeared under severe pressure as he attempted to say something beyond the truth. Keshav sought to know whether the Election Commission of India would remove the names of voters from rolls if TDP says so.

“In fact, it is the YSRC government, which is now committing data theft by sending volunteers to every household to collect the Aadhaar details so as not to link them to the voter ID in case of TDP sympathisers,” he alleged.

TDP MLAS SUSPENDED FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY

TDP MLAs were suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday for disrupting the Assembly proceedings. When Speaker T Sitaram took up introduction and passage of bills after the end of Question Hour, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well. Even if the Speaker clarified that the Adjournment Motion was rejected and requested them to go back to their seats, they continued to disrupt the House, which led to their suspension.

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that there was no mention of any evidence on use of Pegasus spyware and phone tapping by the TDP government in the interim report submitted by the House Committee on ‘Unlawful interception of communications, data theft and illegal transmission causing infringement of citizens’ rights’ during 2016-19, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav said the committee could not produce any evidence because there is no truth in charges. Keshav said the ruling YSRC made a hue and cry on the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware and theft of data by the TDP government and constituted the House Committee. It found nothing except mentioning that large volume of data was transmitted from 18 servers in the interim report tabled in the Assembly, he told reporters on Tuesday. He said House Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appeared under severe pressure as he attempted to say something beyond the truth. Keshav sought to know whether the Election Commission of India would remove the names of voters from rolls if TDP says so. “In fact, it is the YSRC government, which is now committing data theft by sending volunteers to every household to collect the Aadhaar details so as not to link them to the voter ID in case of TDP sympathisers,” he alleged. TDP MLAS SUSPENDED FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY TDP MLAs were suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday for disrupting the Assembly proceedings. When Speaker T Sitaram took up introduction and passage of bills after the end of Question Hour, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well. Even if the Speaker clarified that the Adjournment Motion was rejected and requested them to go back to their seats, they continued to disrupt the House, which led to their suspension.