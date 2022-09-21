Home States Andhra Pradesh

House panel on spyware found nothing : TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

Keshav said the ruling YSRC made a hue and cry on the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware and theft of data by the TDP government and constituted the House Committee.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Pointing out that there was no mention of any evidence on use of Pegasus spyware and phone tapping by the TDP government in the interim report submitted by the House Committee on ‘Unlawful interception of communications, data theft and illegal transmission causing infringement of citizens’ rights’ during 2016-19, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav said the committee could not produce any evidence because there is no truth in charges.

Keshav said the ruling YSRC made a hue and cry on the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware and theft of data by the TDP government and constituted the House Committee. It found nothing except mentioning that large volume of data was transmitted from 18 servers in the interim report tabled in the Assembly, he told reporters on Tuesday.

He said House Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appeared under severe pressure as he attempted to say something beyond the truth. Keshav sought to know whether the Election Commission of India would remove the names of voters from rolls if TDP says so.

“In fact, it is the YSRC government, which is now committing data theft by sending volunteers to every household to collect the Aadhaar details so as not to link them to the voter ID in case of TDP sympathisers,” he alleged.

TDP MLAS SUSPENDED FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY
TDP MLAs were suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday for disrupting the Assembly proceedings. When Speaker T Sitaram took up introduction and passage of bills after the end of Question Hour, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well. Even if the Speaker clarified that the Adjournment Motion was rejected and requested them to go back to their seats, they continued to disrupt the House, which led to their suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Payyavula Keshav TDP MLA Pegasus spyware phone tapping
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp