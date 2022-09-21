Muslim devotee donates Rs 1.2 crore to Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A Muslim man from Chennai, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, donated Rs 1.2 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday. Abdul Ghani and his wife Subeena Bhanu handed over the donation to the Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy in Ranganayakula mandapam. The couple along with his children later visited the hill shrine.

He had donated 108 golden flowers to the temple decades back and the TTD introduced the golden flowers in ‘Astadala Pada Padma Radhana’ seva. The seva performs in Tirumala temple every Tuesday. He had conducted pooja to a ‘lakshmi tree’ in SMC area in Tirumala in a traditional way when he was in debts, TTD sources said.

The donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth furniture and utensils for the newly constructed Sri Padmavathi Rest House and Rs 15 lakh towards SV Annaprasadam Trust.

