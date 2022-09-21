Home States Andhra Pradesh

Online services in nine major AP temples

It will be made available in all major temples in State in a phased manner, says minister

Published: 21st September 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Twitter, @VoteForKottu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Online services in eight major temples across the state began on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana launched aptemples.gov.in, the online services portal of the major temples, during a press conference held at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi.

Speaking to the media, Satyanarayana said that following the directions of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, steps are being taken to make online services available in all the temples of the state in a phased manner.

Online services have already been made available as a pilot project at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple, Srisailam and with the successful implementation of the project, the online portal has been launched to make the system available to eight other major temples in the state.

Satyanarayan said that there are many allegations of illegal and corrupt activities in several temples in the state, and this online system is aimed at bringing transparency in the services offered by the Endowments Department. With the new facility, devotees will get an option to book the tickets of darshan, arjitha sevas, accommodation facilities, e-hundi, offer donations and can also purchase  prasadams.

Many programs in the temples will be conducted in a more transparent and more secure and robust manner, the minister said. Similarly, the endowments minister said that the project of identifying and geotagging all the lands of the temples and digitising all the assets and ornaments of the temples is also being undertaken.  All arrangements are being made to implement the pilot project in SriSailam temple, the minister informed.

Principal Secretary (Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawahar Lal, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer D Bhramaramba and other officials were present.

