Pedakakani man kills children by drowning them in canal

He pushed the children into Buckingham canal in Kunchanapalli and fled the scene.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man reportedly killed his two children by drowning them in a canal in Pedakakani on Tuesday.  The accused was identified as Venkateswara Rao, 37. According to police, Venkateswara Rao and his wife Jyothi had two children—Jyothsna,7, and Shanmukh Varma, 4.

The couple frequently engaged in arguments. Following this, the children were staying at Jyothi’s parents’ house for the past few days. Enraged over this, Venkateswara Rao took the children, while they were playing in front of the house, without informing his wife.

He pushed the children into Buckingham canal in Kunchanapalli and fled the scene.After noticing that the children were not in the house, Jyothi filed a complaint with Pedakakani police.The police traced the accused and arrested him. Venkateswara Rao confessed to his crime during interrogation. The police launched a search operation and fished out the bodies from the canal.

