Spate of murders cast shadow over Vizag

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Spate of murders in two months has cast a shadow on the port city, which also carries the sobriquet, Pensioners’ Paradise. The city witnessed as many as 15 murders during the past two months. The last two days alone saw three murders, at Gajuwaka, Pendurthi and Sujathanagar. On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was killed at Virat Nagar in Sujathanagar.

The murders were reported from Pendurthi (3), MVP (4), and two each in Gajuwaka, Duvvada and Malkapuram during the past 60 days. This trend, according to honorary president of Uttarandhra Adhyayana Vedika KD Chalam, needs urgent attention.

“Vizag has been a peaceful city. It has never witnessed so many crimes and the trend can be attributed to an influx of anti-social elements in the guise of development and real estate. The anti-social elements are present in all parts of the city. Investments will not come if the city loses its sobriquet of peaceful city,’’ he said, while urging authorities to initiate immediate steps to check their activities and maintain Vizag as a peaceful city.

The police, meanwhile, have intensified steps to make the city safer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Naganna said the city police chief have ordered to increase patrolling in all the six zones, besides keeping an eye on rowdy-sheeters and anti-social elements.

Police have also upped the checking of vehicles and lodges in city limits. Those moving late in the night are also being screened. The law and order personnel are also identifying areas without surveillance cameras as part of the ‘Project City Safety,’ the officer said.

Naganna attributed the motives for the murders to property disputes, illicit relationships, ego clashes, and drunken brawls. Police were able to arrest the culprits within one or two days of the crime, he added. A mentally-disturbed man, who had spread terror by murdering three members of two families of watchmen, was also arrested.

3 MURDERS IN TWO DAYS

The city saw 15 murders over the past 2 months. The last two days alone saw 3 murders, at Gajuwaka, Pendurthi and Sujathanagar

