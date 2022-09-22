Home States Andhra Pradesh

185 cases filed against fertiliser traders in Andhra Pradesh

Collecting more than MRP is an offence and hoarding is illegal. Traders should not indulge in irregular practices causing loss to the farming community,” controller KRM Kishore said.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chemical Fertilisers

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Legal Metrology department officials have conducted raids on fertilisers and pesticides traders and booked as many as 185 cases for violation of guidelines across the State.The raids were conducted following several complaints against the traders for illegal hoarding of stocks and charging above the maximum retail price (MRP).

In a press release on Wednesday, the legal metrology officials said as many as nine teams carried out surprise raids on Monday and Tuesday in nine places across the State and filed a total of 185 cases pertaining to various irregularities in the sale of fertilisers and seeds.

The officials explained that 67 cases were registered against traders for selling fertilisers, pesticides and seeds over the MRP, 34 for difference in weights and 84 for other violations of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

“Highest number of cases were filed in Nellore district, followed by Tirupati and Kakinada from where more complaints were received from the public. Collecting more than MRP is an offence and hoarding is illegal. Traders should not indulge in irregular practices causing loss to the farming community,” controller KRM Kishore said.

He further warned that raids will continue in the State. “We urge the public to bring any irregularities pertaining to sale of fertilisers, seeds and other essential commodities to our notice by reporting to inspectors concerned,” he added.

