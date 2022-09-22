APCRDA told to install lights on road to Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to install streetlights on the roads leading to the HC from Vijayawada and Guntur.

Justice D Ramesh gave the orders, while hearing a petition filed by the High Court Employees’ Association president A Venugopala Rao seeking instructions to the CRDA, municipal authorities and police to install streetlights, laying of roads and make proper security arrangements on the roads leading to the Court from Vijayawada and Guntur.

The CRDA informed the Court that they will install streetlights and sought at least three months time for the same as extension works of the Karakatta are underway. The Court directed the CRDA to install the streetlights in two months.

