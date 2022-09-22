Home States Andhra Pradesh

ECI directs YSRCP to finish probe, clarify Jagan is not ‘permanent’ president

The YSRC later confirmed that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to “make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports alleging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been appointed as the permanent party president.”

Categorically rejecting any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti-democracy, the ECI said, “Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission. If not categorically contradicted, it has the potential to create a confusion in other political formations of such a move being condoned by the ECI and in turn can assume contagious proportions,’’ ECI observed.

On July 19 and later on August 1, the ECI had asked YSRC to respond to the allegations of Jagan being appointed as the permanent party president. Another reference   stating that “the delay in responding adds credibility to the said allegation” was sent.  

As there was no response, another communication was sent on August 18, the ECI said. On August 23, the party responded, but did not categorically admit or deny the allegation. The YSRC later confirmed that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry. “The party will take action on the same on finding the facts,” the YSRC informed the ECI.

Party constitution amended during plenary
During the YSRC’s plenary meet on July 8 and 9, the party’s Constitution was amended to appoint YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister, as the permanent party president

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECI YSRCP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy permanent party president
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp