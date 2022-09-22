ECI directs YSRCP to finish probe, clarify Jagan is not ‘permanent’ president

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to “make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports alleging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been appointed as the permanent party president.”

Categorically rejecting any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti-democracy, the ECI said, “Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission. If not categorically contradicted, it has the potential to create a confusion in other political formations of such a move being condoned by the ECI and in turn can assume contagious proportions,’’ ECI observed.

On July 19 and later on August 1, the ECI had asked YSRC to respond to the allegations of Jagan being appointed as the permanent party president. Another reference stating that “the delay in responding adds credibility to the said allegation” was sent.

As there was no response, another communication was sent on August 18, the ECI said. On August 23, the party responded, but did not categorically admit or deny the allegation. The YSRC later confirmed that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry. “The party will take action on the same on finding the facts,” the YSRC informed the ECI.

Party constitution amended during plenary

During the YSRC’s plenary meet on July 8 and 9, the party’s Constitution was amended to appoint YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister, as the permanent party president

