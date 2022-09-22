Probe on into ‘false’ preganancy treatment at private hospital in AP

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, a private hospital in Kakinada allegedly treated a woman for over eight months stating that she is pregnant. Relatives of the woman alleged that the hospital cheated them for money by lying that she was pregnant.

The incident came to light after the woman didn’t get labour pains even after September 22, the date of delivery, as said by the doctors at the hospital. Growing suspicious, she was brought to Gokavaram primary health centre where a scan was done. The report revealed that she is not pregnant. The family members of the woman went to Ramya Hospital and questioned the doctors.

The woman, Vaddi Mahalakshmi, 26, and his husband Satyanarayana are living in Yanam. He works as a driver. She got pregnant last year and gave a stillbirth. Since then Mahalakshmi’s mother-in-law has allegedly been harassing her. She informed her family members that she was pregnant. Her husband was brought to Ramya Hospital at Gandhinagar in Kakinada. Since January, she has been consulting doctors twice a month.

Satyanarayana filed complaints with the police and the district collector.On Wednesday, the hospital authorities conducted a press conference saying that the woman has psychological problems due to the pressure from her mother-in-law.

Dr. Prabhavathi and Dr. Pithani Annavaram, Chief Physicians of Ramya Hospital, Mahalakshmi came to the hospital in January saying that she was pregnant. She lost her stillborn baby in August last year and had health problems. Though the doctors said she was not pregnant, she did not listen. Due to pressure from in-laws, she pretended to be pregnant, Dr Prabhavathi claimed.

Following instructions from higher officials, District Immunisation Officer Dr. K Anjibabu and staff visited the hospital on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry into the incident. They met the relatives of the woman and doctors at the hospital. They also verified all medical records.

DIO conducts probe at Kakinada hospital

District Immunisation Officer Dr. K Anjibabu and staff visited the hospital on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry into the incident. They met the relatives of the woman and doctors at the hospital. They also verified all medical records. The DIO said that the preliminary report would be submitted to the District Medical and Health Official (DMHO).

