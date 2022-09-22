Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe on into ‘false’ preganancy treatment at private hospital in AP

Relatives allege woman was treated for 8 months saying she was pregnant; hospital claims she faked pregnancy

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, a private hospital in Kakinada allegedly treated a woman for over eight months stating that she is pregnant. Relatives of the woman alleged that the hospital cheated them for money by lying that she was pregnant.  

The incident came to light after the woman didn’t get labour pains even after September 22, the date of delivery, as said by the doctors at the hospital. Growing suspicious, she was brought to Gokavaram primary  health centre where a scan was done. The report revealed that she is not pregnant. The family members of the woman went to Ramya Hospital and questioned the doctors.

The woman, Vaddi Mahalakshmi, 26, and his husband Satyanarayana are living in Yanam. He works as a driver. She got pregnant last year and gave a stillbirth. Since then Mahalakshmi’s mother-in-law has allegedly been harassing her. She informed her family members that she was pregnant.  Her husband was brought to Ramya Hospital at Gandhinagar in Kakinada. Since January, she has been consulting doctors twice a month.  

Satyanarayana filed complaints with the police and the district collector.On Wednesday, the hospital authorities conducted a press conference saying that the woman has psychological problems due to the pressure from her mother-in-law.   

Dr.  Prabhavathi and Dr. Pithani Annavaram, Chief Physicians of Ramya Hospital, Mahalakshmi came to the hospital in January saying that she was pregnant. She lost her stillborn baby in August last year and had health problems. Though the doctors said she was not pregnant, she did not listen. Due to  pressure from in-laws, she pretended to be pregnant, Dr  Prabhavathi claimed.

Following instructions from higher officials, District Immunisation Officer Dr. K Anjibabu and staff visited the  hospital on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry into the incident. They met the relatives of the woman and doctors at the hospital. They also verified all medical records.

DIO conducts probe at Kakinada hospital

District Immunisation Officer Dr. K Anjibabu and staff visited the  hospital on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry into the incident. They met the relatives of the woman and doctors at the hospital. They also verified all medical records. The DIO said that the preliminary report would be submitted to the District Medical and Health Official (DMHO).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakinada preganancy treatment Ramya Hospital
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp