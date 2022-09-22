Vizianagaram police seize 65 LSD blots, arrest two

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam intelligence wing kept a tab on the drug racket and informed the Vizianagaram police regarding the drug transportation.

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police on Wednesday busted a drug racket having links with Bengaluru and seized 65 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) blots and arrested two drug peddlers — K Sandeep Reddy and S Ganesh.Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil said Sandeep and Ganesh of Vizianagaram met a drug peddler, who belongs to Visakhapatnam and residing in Bengaluru.

They sent Rs 7,000 through Phone Pay as advance for LSD consignment. Later, the drug peddler sent 65 LSD blots in a MI Realme cell phone box through DTDC Courier. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam intelligence wing kept a tab on the drug racket and informed the Vizianagaram police regarding the drug transportation.

